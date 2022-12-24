(@FahadShabbir)

Danish nationals are divided on equals over the authorities' decision not to conduct a legal assessment of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's role in ordering mass culling of minks in 2020, a poll conducted by Danish market researcher MEGAFON for the TV2 broadcaster showed on Saturday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Danish nationals are divided on equals over the authorities' decision not to conduct a legal assessment of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's role in ordering mass culling of minks in 2020, a poll conducted by Danish market researcher MEGAFON for the TV2 broadcaster showed on Saturday.

In 2020, Denmark announced the mass culling of all minks in the country � up to 17 million � because a COVID-19 strain was detected in some species. At the time, there were concerns about humans catching the virus from minks. The consensus not to probe Frederiksen was reached among Denmark's political forces for the sake of forming a government earlier this year.

The poll showed that 43% of respondents agreed with the decision to cease the legal evaluation of the culling order, while the same amount of those sampled disagreed with the move.

It also said that 14% of the surveyed Danish nationals were undecided.

The poll was conducted from December 15-16 among 2,234 people.

In January, the Danish parliament agreed to pay mink breeders, affected by the destruction of their livestock due to the risk of COVID-19, compensation in the amount of up to DKK 18.8 billion ($2.7 billion). In November, over 700 Danish mink breeders demanded an additional $90 million from the government in compensation.