Danes Vote On Joining EU's Common Defence Policy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 06:56 PM

With the war in Ukraine forcing countries in Europe to rethink their security policy, Denmark voted Wednesday in a referendum on whether to join the EU's common defence policy 30 years after opting out

The vote in the traditionally Eurosceptic Scandinavian country of 5.5 million people comes on the heels of neighbouring Finland's and Sweden's historic applications for NATO membership.

"I'm voting yes with all my heart," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said as she cast her ballot in her hometown of Vaerlose, on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

"Even if Denmark is a fantastic country -- in my eyes the best country in the world -- we are still a small country, and too small to stand alone in a very, very insecure world", she said.

The defence opt-out means that the Scandinavian country, a founding member of NATO, does not participate in EU foreign policy where defence is concerned and does not contribute troops to EU military missions.

More than 65 percent of Denmark's 4.3 million eligible voters are expected to vote in favour of dropping the exemption, suggested an opinion poll published on Sunday.

Analysts' predictions have been cautious, however, given low-voter turnout expected in a country that has often said "no" to greater EU integration, most recently in 2015.

Polls opened across the country at 8:00 am (0600 GMT) and were set to close at 8:00 pm. Final results were due around 11:00 pm (2100 GMT).

