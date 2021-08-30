UrduPoint.com

Danes With Weakened Immune System Can Get COVID-19 Booster Shot - Health Authority

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Danes With Weakened Immune System Can Get COVID-19 Booster Shot - Health Authority

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Immuno-compromised Danes will be allowed to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid a severe course of the disease, the Danish Health Authority said on Monday.

"People with extremely weakened immune systems may be offered a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Among them are patients with serious illnesses undergoing treatment that reduces immunity, which have no contraindications," the authority said in a statement.

The so-called booster shots will be administered to patients with blood and bone marrow diseases, cancer, dialysis or chemotherapy, organ transplants and other medical conditions.

The third dose should be administered within an interval of one to nine months after the preceding inoculation.

According to official statistics, over 4.3 million people in Denmark have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Related Topics

Immunity Denmark May Cancer Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

32 minutes ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

32 minutes ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

38 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

1 hour ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.