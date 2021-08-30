Danes With Weakened Immune System Can Get COVID-19 Booster Shot - Health Authority

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Immuno-compromised Danes will be allowed to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid a severe course of the disease, the Danish Health Authority said on Monday.

"People with extremely weakened immune systems may be offered a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Among them are patients with serious illnesses undergoing treatment that reduces immunity, which have no contraindications," the authority said in a statement.

The so-called booster shots will be administered to patients with blood and bone marrow diseases, cancer, dialysis or chemotherapy, organ transplants and other medical conditions.

The third dose should be administered within an interval of one to nine months after the preceding inoculation.

According to official statistics, over 4.3 million people in Denmark have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.