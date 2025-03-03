"Danger-level" heat index prompts some schools in Philippine capital to suspend classes

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Some schools in the Philippine capital suspended face-to-face classes on Monday following the state weather bureau's warning of a "dangerous level of heat index."

The bureau said that Metro Manila and two other areas on Luzon Island may experience a scorching heat index of up to 46 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday.

The heat index measures how hot it feels when the relative humidity at a given location is considered.

Following the forecast, the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public of heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke as the archipelagic country experiences the dry season.

The DOH urged the public to use sun protection such as hats, umbrellas, and sunblock and wear loose, light clothes.

The government has allowed schools to conduct online rather than face-to-face classes to protect students, especially children, from high heat index.