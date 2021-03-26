Dangerous Radioactive Substances Found in Oil Storage in Southern Lebanon - Diab

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The COMBILIFT company has provided a report to the Lebanese authorities on the presence of hazardous chemicals in the Az-Zahrani oil storage facility in southern Lebanon, and experts have determined that these are dangerous radioactive substances that pose a threat, Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said.

"There is a new case that also poses a threat. This is a report by COMBILIFT, which talks about hazardous chemicals in the warehouse of the Az-Zahrani oil storage facility. After verification by a commission of Lebanese experts on nuclear energy, it was confirmed that these substances are radioactive with a high coefficient," Diab said at a meeting of the Supreme Security Council on Thursday, as quoted by the Lebanese presidency on Friday.

According to the acting prime minister, the detected substances are a real threat, according to the report of the general security service.

"This issue needs to be discussed now. And prompt action must be taken to address the problem with the utmost attention," Diab added.