'Dangerous' terrorists escape from Kenyan prison: police

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Kenyan police said Monday that three terrorists escaped from the country's highest security prison, including a "dangerous" inmate serving 41 years over an attack that killed 148 people.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said a reward of 60 million Kenyan shillings ($535,000) would be offered to anyone with information that might lead to the capture of the trio.