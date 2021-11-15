UrduPoint.com

'Dangerous' Terrorists Escape From Kenyan Prison: Police

Kenyan police said Monday that three terrorists escaped from the country's highest security prison, including a "dangerous" inmate serving 41 years over an attack that killed 148 people

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said a reward of 60 million Kenyan shillings ($535,000) would be offered to anyone with information that might lead to the capture of the trio.

