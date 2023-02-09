'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon After Downing of Chinese Balloon-US Official

The Biden administration believes it is dangerous that the Chinese military is not answering the Pentagon's calls following the downing of an alleged Chinese balloon conducting surveillance over the United States, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Biden administration believes it is dangerous that the Chinese military is not answering the Pentagon's calls following the downing of an alleged Chinese balloon conducting surveillance over the United States, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Ely Ratner said on Thursday.

"Over the last several months, the PLA (People's Liberation Army) has continued to view the mil-to-mil relationship as something that they turn on and off to express displeasure with other things that are happening in the relationship, we think that's really dangerous," Ratner said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. "We continue to have an outstretched hand, including immediately following the downing of the balloon and unfortunately to date, the PLA is not answering that call."