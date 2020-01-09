Dangerous to Speculate on Possible Causes of UIA Air Crash in Iran - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a press briefing on Thursday said that it too early as well as dangerous to speculate on the possible causes of the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 plane crash outside Tehran in which 63 Canadians died.

"It's dangerous to speculate on possible causes," Trudeau said on Wednesday evening.

Trudeau asked Transportation Minister Marc Garneau to elaborate and he too echoed the prime minister's position on speculating on the causes.

However, Garneau did say according to radar data available, the UIA airplane had a "very, very standard departure," but that soon contact was lost suggesting that something very unusual had happened.

Garneau went on to say that there are a number of possibilities that would explain the change.

Trudeau said he is confident the Canadian authorities will have a role to play in the investigation of the crash, adding that it is in everyone's mutual interest to get to the bottom of things.

The prime minister noted that Canadian foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will speak with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif about the possibility of allowing a Canadian consular envoy to enter Iran, a country where Canada does not have a diplomatic presence.

Early on Wednesday, UIA flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport. All 167 passengers - mostly Canadians and Iranians - and nine Ukrainian crew members died in the crash.