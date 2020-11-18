UrduPoint.com
Danish Agriculture Minister Resigns After Order To Cull Minks To Contain Mutant COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Danish Agriculture Minister Resigns After Order to Cull Minks to Contain Mutant COVID-19

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Danish Minister of Environment and food Mogens Jensen on Wednesday announced his decision to resign after he failed to win legislative support for initiating the culling of all farmed minks in the country to contain the spread of the mutated COVID-19.

"I do not have necessary support from the parliamentarian parties anymore, that is why today I have informed the prime minister that I want to resign," Jensen said in statement as quoted by the Danish Radio.

On November 5, Denmark decided to cull all its 17 million mink population after a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus was found in the animals.

The new strain, which can be transmitted to humans, causes weak antibody production potentially undermining the global efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. This decision was condemned by animal rights organizations.

Apart from Denmark, which was the world's biggest producer of mink fur, COVID-19 cases were detected at mink farms in the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Italy. The authorities in those countries also responded by launching a policy of animal culling at infected farms.

