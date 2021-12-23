Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Danish health authorities said Thursday they had discovered an illegal mink farm, a practice banned after the country controversially culled farmed minks nationwide last year over fears of a new coronavirus strain.

The find of 230 minks at a farm in northwestern Denmark, along with 60 foxes, follows a similar discovery of 126 minks at another farm last week.

Both owners have been reported to police, the Danish Veterinary and food Administration said in a statement, adding that the minks would be put down.