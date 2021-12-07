(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The chemical weapons disposal site near Denmark's Bornholm Island does not threaten the operation of Nord Stream 2, Danish Ambassador in Russia Carsten Sondergaard told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The chemical weapons disposal site near Denmark's Bornholm Island does not threaten the operation of Nord Stream 2, Danish Ambassador in Russia Carsten Sondergaard told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The ambassador said a curt "No" when asked if chemical weapons disposal site was dangerous to the pipeline operation, and added that he was certain the company and the authorities have done everything possible to avoid this place, taking no risks in this regard.

After World War II, the weapons were disposed in various parts of the World Ocean, including the Baltic Sea, to the east of the Borholm Island and in the Danish straits of Skagerrak and Kattegat.