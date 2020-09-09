UrduPoint.com
Danish Convicted Sub Killer Admits Murder Of Swedish Journalist: Documentary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:55 PM

Danish convicted sub killer admits murder of Swedish journalist: documentary

Peter Madsen, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his home-made submarine, has admitted to the crime for the first time in a documentary broadcast Wednesda

Copenhagen (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Peter Madsen, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his home-made submarine, has admitted to the crime for the first time in a documentary broadcast Wednesday.

The 49-year-old inventor, who was interviewed over the phone, answered "yes" to the journalist's question about whether he killed the 30-year-old woman who was interviewing him in August 2017.

"There is only one who is guilty, and that is me," he said in the documentary.

