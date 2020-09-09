Danish convicted sub killer admits murder of Swedish journalist: documentary

(@FahadShabbir)

Peter Madsen, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his home-made submarine, has admitted to the crime for the first time in a documentary broadcast Wednesda

Copenhagen (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Peter Madsen, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his home-made submarine, has admitted to the crime for the first time in a documentary broadcast Wednesday.

The 49-year-old inventor, who was interviewed over the phone, answered "yes" to the journalist's question about whether he killed the 30-year-old woman who was interviewing him in August 2017.

"There is only one who is guilty, and that is me," he said in the documentary.