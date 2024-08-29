Danish Court To Rule On Gun-runner's India Extradition
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A court in Denmark is to decide Thursday whether a Danish arms smuggler who air-dropped weapons to Indian villagers in 1995 can be extradited to India for trial.
Niels Holck, 62, has admitted to parachuting four tonnes of weapons into the state of West Bengal to help locals fight government authorities.
He was the only one of seven smugglers who managed to escape after the Indian Air Force intercepted their returning plane.
The others, five Russians and a Briton, were sentenced in Kolkata to life imprisonment in 2000, but all were eventually released.
India regards the Dane, also known as Kim Davy, as the mastermind of the operation, which saw the delivery of hundreds of assault rifles, pistols, anti-tank grenades, rocket launchers and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
New Delhi has relentlessly pursued attempts to have him stand trial in India, and the affair has been a stumbling block in Danish-Indian relations.
Holck was arrested in Denmark in April 2010 after Danish authorities reached a deal with India over the terms of his extradition, including a promise that he would not be given the death penalty and would serve any sentence in Denmark.
But a Danish district court in 2011 overturned the authorities' decision, saying he risked mistreatment in India.
Recent Stories
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
‘Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road’ concludes in Chengdu4 minutes ago
-
Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader hold talks in Tehran34 minutes ago
-
Turkish President Erdogan receives credentials from new ambassadors44 minutes ago
-
France squad for UEFA Nations League matches44 minutes ago
-
Homeless children in France up 120% in four years44 minutes ago
-
US initial jobless claims fall by 2,00044 minutes ago
-
Fatemeh Mohajerani named Iranian govt spokesperson44 minutes ago
-
3,600-year-old Minoan bronze dagger discovered off Türkiye's coast54 minutes ago
-
Juve and Motta ready to show Serie A credentials against downbeat Roma2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka president defends IMF bailout in campaign launch2 hours ago
-
European, Asian stocks diverge after Nvidia earnings results2 hours ago
-
Warburton fires Britain to opening win at Paralympics basketball3 hours ago