Danish Defense Ministry Confirms Talks With US On New Defense Agreement

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Danish Defense Ministry Confirms Talks With US on New Defense Agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Copenhagen and Washington are negotiating a new defense agreement, Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said on Thursday, adding that Denmark will contribute to strengthening the United States engagement in Europe.

"Denmark and the US opens negotiations on a defence cooperation agreement.

A new chapter in our strong transatlantic relations. Denmark will contribute to a strengthening of US engagement in Europe. This is about defending our shared values," Boskov said, as quoted by the ministry's twitter.

According to Reuters, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the new agrement is not linked to the situation in Ukraine, adding that the deal may envision the deployment of US forces in Denmark.

