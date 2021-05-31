Danish Defense Ministry on Report About Spying Campaign: Moves Against Allies Unacceptable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said on Monday that actions against allies are unrepeatable and Copenhagen supports this principle amid reports about Denmark's participation in a US spying campaign in Europe.

On Sunday, a European media investigation, which included Germany's broadcasters NDR, WDR and the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, showed that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) cooperated with the US intelligence operations that targeted the highest-ranking European officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, from 2012 to 2014.

"The Danish government will not comment on media speculations about our intelligence services. The position of the Danish government is clear ” systematic attacks on our close allies are unacceptable. This is an established principle followed by the Danish authorities," Bramsen said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.