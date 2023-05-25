UrduPoint.com

Danish, Dutch To Lead EU Coalition Providing F-16 Training To Ukrainian Forces - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 10:03 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Denmark and the Netherlands will lead EU efforts to train Ukrainian pilots to use F-16 fighter jets and a training framework will be developed in the coming weeks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"I especially want to thank Denmark and the Netherlands, which have decided to lead a European coalition in providing F-16 training for Ukrainian forces," Austin said after a virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting with allies. "In the coming weeks, my Dutch and Danish counterparts will work with the United States and other allies to develop a training framework."

Austin further said that Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland have already offered to contribute to F-16 training and expects more countries to join on this initiative soon.

