Danish Energy Agency Gives Nord Stream 2 AG Permit For Operation Of Pipeline
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:45 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 01st October, 2020) The Danish Energy Agency gave the Nord Stream 2 AG permit to operate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the Danish continental shelf, the watchdog said Thursday.
"Nord Stream 2 AG has been granted an operations permit for the Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the Danish continental shelf.
The permit has been granted on a number of conditions," the agency said in a press release.
The conditions are expected to ensure the safe operation of the gas pipeline, which is being built to transport Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.