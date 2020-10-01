Danish Energy Agency Gives Nord Stream 2 AG Permit for Operation of Pipeline

The Danish Energy Agency gave the Nord Stream 2 AG permit to operate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the Danish continental shelf, the watchdog said Thursday

"Nord Stream 2 AG has been granted an operations permit for the Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the Danish continental shelf.

The permit has been granted on a number of conditions," the agency said in a press release.

The conditions are expected to ensure the safe operation of the gas pipeline, which is being built to transport Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.