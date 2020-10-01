UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Energy Agency Gives Nord Stream 2 AG Permit For Operation Of Pipeline

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:45 PM

Danish Energy Agency Gives Nord Stream 2 AG Permit for Operation of Pipeline

The Danish Energy Agency gave the Nord Stream 2 AG permit to operate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the Danish continental shelf, the watchdog said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News - 01st October, 2020) The Danish Energy Agency gave the Nord Stream 2 AG permit to operate the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on the Danish continental shelf, the watchdog said Thursday.

"Nord Stream 2 AG has been granted an operations permit for the Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the Danish continental shelf.

The permit has been granted on a number of conditions," the agency said in a press release.

The conditions are expected to ensure the safe operation of the gas pipeline, which is being built to transport Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Gas

Recent Stories

‘Join me and I will not let you down,’ says Na ..

3 minutes ago

UK defends Brexit bill after EU launches legal act ..

5 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation

5 minutes ago

H&M posts lower, but better than expected, profit

5 minutes ago

Torghar land dispute: SCJ allows Gujjar tribe to h ..

5 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Third Azerbaijan ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.