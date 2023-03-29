UrduPoint.com

Danish Energy Agency Says Object Found Near Nord Stream Not Posing Danger

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said on Wednesday that is completed the retrieval of an object found near the Nord Stream pipelines, and that object posed no danger risks.

Last week, the DEA spokesman Ture Falbe-Hansen told RIA Novosti that the Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of Nord Stream 2, agreed to participate in the operation to extract an object discovered near the gas pipeline.

"The Danish Energy Agency informs that the salvage of the object adjacent to Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed on the 28 March 2023. According to The Danish Defense, the salvage was carried out at a depth of 73 meter. A representative of the owner, Nord Stream 2 AG, was present during the salvage. Investigations indicate that the object is an empty maritime smoke buoy, which is used for visual marking. The object does not pose a safety risk," the agency said in a statement.

