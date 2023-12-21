Open Menu

Danish Firm To Build Huge Wind Farm Off UK

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Danish firm to build huge wind farm off UK

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Danish renewable energy firm Orsted said Wednesday it will build the world's single largest offshore wind farm off Britain's eastern coast.

The company said it had made a final investment decision to build the Hornsea 3 project, which will have a 2.9-gigawatt capacity to power more than 3.3 million UK homes.

The wind farm is expected to be completed around the end of 2027, creating up to 5,000 jobs during the construction phase.

It will add 1,200 permanent positions, "both directly and in the supply chain in the long operational phase," the company said.

It will be Orsted's third gigawatt project in the Hornsea area, which are operated out of Grimsby.

"Offshore wind is an extremely competitive global market, so we also welcome the attractive policy regime in the UK which has helped secure this investment," Orsted chief executive Mads Nipper said in a statement.

Related Topics

World Company United Kingdom Market Million Jobs

Recent Stories

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

2 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

2 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

2 hours ago
 Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawab ..

Zardari obtained nomination forms for NA-207 Nawabshah-1

2 hours ago
 Pak chemical industry representatives attend confe ..

Pak chemical industry representatives attend conference in Netherlands

2 hours ago
 IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief ju ..

IG Punjab seeks report on blast at former chief justice's residence

2 hours ago
Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Sa ..

Nawaz to contest election from NA-15 Mansehra: Safdar

2 hours ago
 PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing info ..

PIC imposes fine on PESCO CEO for not sharing information with citizen

2 hours ago
 Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two ..

Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two injured

3 hours ago
 Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for t ..

Nomination papers obtained by 82 contestants for three Islamabad's NA seats

3 hours ago
 No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Sola ..

No difficulty in holding polls on February 8: Solangi

3 hours ago
 AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam' ..

AJK begins preparations to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

3 hours ago

More Stories From World