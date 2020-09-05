Danish Foreign Minister Calls for Discussing Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Case

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said that the European Union and international organizations must discuss possible new sanctions against Russia over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"NATO allies united in condemning heinous nerve agent attack on #Navalny. Strong int. pressure must be applied to ensure truth is uncovered, justice is served. DK will uphold pressure in EU & int. org. Sanctions must be on the table," Kofod wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in a German hospital after suffering an acute medical condition in Russia's Omsk in late August.

Berlin on Wednesday said that a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof that the opposition politician had been intoxicated with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted in response that the German government's claims of Navalny's poisoning lacked evidence and added that it was perplexing why Berlin first addressed the EU, NATO and third parties, such as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, instead of contacting Russia directly.