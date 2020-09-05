UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Foreign Minister Calls For Discussing Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Case

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 03:00 AM

Danish Foreign Minister Calls for Discussing Sanctions Against Russia Over Navalny Case

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said that the European Union and international organizations must discuss possible new sanctions against Russia over the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"NATO allies united in condemning heinous nerve agent attack on #Navalny. Strong int. pressure must be applied to ensure truth is uncovered, justice is served. DK will uphold pressure in EU & int. org. Sanctions must be on the table," Kofod wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Navalny is currently undergoing treatment in a German hospital after suffering an acute medical condition in Russia's Omsk in late August.

Berlin on Wednesday said that a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof that the opposition politician had been intoxicated with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted in response that the German government's claims of Navalny's poisoning lacked evidence and added that it was perplexing why Berlin first addressed the EU, NATO and third parties, such as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, instead of contacting Russia directly.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Russia Twitter German European Union Berlin Omsk August From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Biden Says Israel Needs Recognition But So Does 2- ..

2 hours ago

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

4 hours ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

4 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

3 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

3 hours ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.