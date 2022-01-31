Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod criticized Monday Mali's decision to declare the French ambassador persona non grata, stating that it will undermine the African country's international reputation

Earlier in the day, the Malian government gave French Ambassador Joel Meyer 72 hours to leave the country.

"Reports the French Ambassador has been declared Persona Non Grata by #Mali transitional authorities are unacceptable," Kofod tweeted, adding that Copenhagen stands in solidarity with Paris and that "such irresponsible behavior is not what we expect from Mali, will loose international credibility.

After a military coup in May, the interim Malian government announced in November that the general election, which was supposed to end the transition period, would have to be postponed from February 2022 to 2025 due to the volatile security situation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) responded by sanctioning Mali. The Malian authorities recalled its ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and closed their borders.