Danish Foreign Minister Expected to Visit Moscow in Early 2020 - Ambassador to Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is expected to visit Moscow in early 2020 and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Carsten Sondergaard, Denmark's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is expected to visit Moscow in early 2020 and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Carsten Sondergaard, Denmark's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

"First deputy foreign minister [Vladimir] Titov was in Denmark a month ago and I expect the Danish foreign minister to be in Moscow sometime early next year for a meeting with foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. We're working on a date," the ambassador said.