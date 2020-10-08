UrduPoint.com
Danish Foreign Minister Kofod To Begin 2-Day Working Visit To Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod will begin his two-day working visit to Moscow, which is expected to include a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday.

Carsten Sondergaard, the Danish ambassador in Moscow, confirmed the details of Kofod's visit.

The ambassador told Sputnik on September 30 that Kofod's main goal was to hold bilateral talks with Lavrov.

Kofod will also hold talks with the Russian transport minister, Yevgeny Dietrich, who co-chairs the Russian-Danish intergovernmental council on economic cooperation.

