Danish Foreign Minister to Discuss With Lavrov Situation About Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, who is currently on a visit in Moscow, said he would discuss key issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov among them, the incident with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, security issue in the Baltic region and the cooperation within the Arctic Council.

"Today's meeting confirms our strong historical ties. It is not a secret that we have disagreements on many issues. The purpose of this meeting is to exchange views on such issues as security in the Baltic region, the European neighborhood, our concerns raised by the investigation into the incident with Alexei Navalny and the use of a nerve agent," Kofod said ahead of his meeting with Lavrov.

The Danish minister added that the cooperation within the Arctic Council will be also discussed.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made emergency landing.

Two days later, when doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to Germany for further treatment.

Days later, on September 2, the German government claimed that samples taken from Navalny contained traces of a Novichok group nerve agent. Earler tests conducted in Russia did not show any traces of poison.

Russia has demanded that Germany provide evidence and make case materials available to Russian investigators. At Moscow's request, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) sent a technical mission to assist the Russian investigation, which earlier this week found traces of a toxin, which was not in OPCW's registry of prohibited chemicals.

In a recent interview with German Spiegel news magazine, Navalny accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin called his statement "extremely insulting and unacceptable."