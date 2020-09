Danish Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Next Week, Plans to Meet With Lavrov -Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod will come to Moscow for a two-day visit on October 8, Danish Ambassador to Russia Carsten Sondergaard told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, the minister's main goal for this visit is to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.

Kofod is also planning to meet with Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich, who co-chairs the Russian-Danish intergovernmental council on the economic cooperation. The council itself will meet next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.