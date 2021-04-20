UrduPoint.com
Danish, German, Finnish Fighters Escorted Russian Missile Carriers Tu-160s Over Baltic Sea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:24 PM

Germany, Denmark and Finland scrambled their fighters to escort two Russian missile carriers Tu-160, nicknamed "White Swans," over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Germany, Denmark and Finland scrambled their fighters to escort two Russian missile carriers Tu-160, nicknamed "White Swans," over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the long-range aviation performed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, it said.

"The flight was accompanied by fighters Su-35s of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Su-27 of the Navy's naval aviation ... At certain stages of the route, Russian strategic missile carriers were accompanied by fighters Eurofighter Typhoon of the German Air Force, F-16 of the Danish Air Force, F-18 of the Finnish Air Force," the statement says.

The flight lasted about eight hours, the ministry added.

It is noted that long-range aviation crews regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Baltic seas, and the Pacific Ocean. All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are carried out in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

