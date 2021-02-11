Danish, German Police Arrest 3 Alleged Islamists Planning Terror Attack - Reports

Three Syrian nationals suspected of planning a terror attack have been detained by police in Germany and Denmark, with Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) propaganda, as well as a large amount of chemicals seized as well, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Three Syrian nationals suspected of planning a terror attack have been detained by police in Germany and Denmark, with Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) propaganda, as well as a large amount of chemicals seized as well, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Thursday.

Earlier, German police received a tip about a suspicious internet order placed with a Polish seller a 33-year-old Syrian living in Denmark ordered 11 Pounds of sulfur and 11 pounds of aluminum powder to be shipped to his brother's residence in the German town of Dessau. The police searched the property but did not find the ordered chemicals.

However, a homemade Islamic State flag and a Quran with notes were found. The aforementioned brother, aged 36, was arrested in Denmark, where he was staying with his brother. There, officers seized chemicals and other terrorist paraphernalia. The third brother was arrested in the German town of Dietzenbach.

In Germany, the investigation is being handled by the Naumburg prosecutor general's office. The Syrians are suspected of planning a felony to undermine state security.

It is unknown where the alleged attack was supposed to take place.