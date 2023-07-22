Danish Government Condemns Quran Burning Near Iraqi Embassy - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) The Danish government called the Quran burning outside the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen a provocation and condemned the act, saying that the burning of religious texts creates division between religions and cultures, the Danish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Danish government condemns the burning of the Quran. Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others. It is a provocative act that hurts many people and creates division between different religions and cultures," the ministry said in a statement.

Denmark enjoys freedom of religion and many Dutch citizens are Muslims, the government noted.

"They are a valued part of the Danish population. Denmark underlines that freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected. Denmark supports the right to protest but emphasizes it must remain peaceful," the ministry added.

On Friday, members of the Danish Patriots extremist group set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen and desecrated the republic's national flag.

The action was broadcast on social media.

On Wednesday, the Swedish police have given Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage yet another Quran-burning protest. His previous act in June sparked outrage in many Muslim countries.

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Momika's action, which took place Thursday in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. In the end, the 37-year-old stepped on his copy of the Quran but did not burn it.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.