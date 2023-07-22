Open Menu

Danish Government Condemns Quran Burning Near Iraqi Embassy - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Danish Government Condemns Quran Burning Near Iraqi Embassy - Foreign Ministry

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) The Danish government called the Quran burning outside the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen a provocation and condemned the act, saying that the burning of religious texts creates division between religions and cultures, the Danish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Danish government condemns the burning of the Quran. Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others. It is a provocative act that hurts many people and creates division between different religions and cultures," the ministry said in a statement.

Denmark enjoys freedom of religion and many Dutch citizens are Muslims, the government noted.

"They are a valued part of the Danish population. Denmark underlines that freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected. Denmark supports the right to protest but emphasizes it must remain peaceful," the ministry added.

On Friday, members of the Danish Patriots extremist group set fire to a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen and desecrated the republic's national flag.

The action was broadcast on social media.

On Wednesday, the Swedish police have given Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage yet another Quran-burning protest. His previous act in June sparked outrage in many Muslim countries.

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Momika's action, which took place Thursday in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. In the end, the 37-year-old stepped on his copy of the Quran but did not burn it.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest took place outside Stockholm's main mosque, during which a Quran was burned. The Swedish police authorized the demonstration. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the authorization was "lawful but inappropriate." A similar demonstration took place in Sweden in January when Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned the Muslim holy book in front of the Turkish embassy.

Related Topics

Assembly Fire Prime Minister Protest Police Social Media Baghdad Stockholm Sweden Denmark January June Mosque Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable tal ..

Sehar Khan praises Faysal Qureshi's remarkable talent, friendly nature

24 minutes ago
 UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthe ..

UAE to showcase defense capabilities and strengthen strategic relations at IDEF ..

38 minutes ago
 Two arrested as police start investigation into my ..

Two arrested as police start investigation into mysterious death of DIG Shariq J ..

46 minutes ago
 PM calls upon political parties for national unity ..

PM calls upon political parties for national unity through charter of democracy

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; ..

Dubai Police concludes &#039;Positive Spirit&#039; Tournament for inmates

2 hours ago
 Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s ..

Al Wathba Stallions Cup returns to Romania&#039;s Bilosti Racetrack

2 hours ago
Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience C ..

Picture-Perfect Moments Within Reach: Experience Cool Photography with New vivo ..

3 hours ago
 Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary Nation ..

Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the impleme ..

3 hours ago
 PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharq ..

PM lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

3 hours ago
 Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

Liwa Date Festival welcomes 34,000 visitors

3 hours ago
 LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World