Danish Health Ministry Offers All Citizens Booster COVID-19 Shots

(@FahadShabbir)

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Denmark begins offering booster vaccine shots to all citizens who have been fully immunized against COVID-19, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Friday.

So far, booster COVID-19 doses have been available in Denmark for nursing home patients and those with weakened immune systems.

"According to our plan on the third vaccine dose introduction, all citizens of Denmark will be invited for the inoculation six months and 14 days after getting the second vaccine dose," Heunicke told the Danish Radio.

Around half a million out of over 5.8 million Danes are expected to get a booster shot in the next few months.

As of early October, about 70% of the Danish population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.