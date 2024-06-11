Danish Intelligence Says Russian Arrested For Spying
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Danish intelligence said Tuesday a Russian citizen had been arrested for suspected espionage, with media reports saying it was a woman well known in the Russian diaspora.
The PET intelligence agency said in a statement that the Russian national had been arrested south of Copenhagen and was suspected of "enabling a foreign intelligence service to operate in Denmark."
It said the suspect was expected to be released after questioning, but added that "the case is still under investigation and PET has no further comment.
"
PET stressed the case was not "related to the recent European Parliament elections," but instead concerned media reports about a Russian sovereign wealth fund.
Danish public broadcaster DR and other European partner media recently published reports about the Russian fund Pravfond. The fund, which was set up by Russian authorities, is suspected of funding disinformation projects, according to documents gathered by DR.
cbw/jll/ach/
