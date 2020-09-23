UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Investigation Board Expects Analysis Of Russian Ship Incident To Take Several Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Danish Investigation Board Expects Analysis of Russian Ship Incident to Take Several Weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The  Danish Maritime Accident Investigation Board told Sputnik on Wednesday it was collecting information on the collision of a Russian military ship and a Danish civilian vessel and expects this and analysis to take several weeks.

Earlier in the day, the Danish armed forces said the two ships collided in the Oresund strait.

The Russian Baltic Fleet said the incident occurred in low visibility and the Russian corvette had a damage to its hull above the waterline and was returning to its base.

"The Danish Maritime Accident Investigation Board is in process of collecting data to verify the sequence of events and to enable an analysis of the causes of the collision. This process will continue for several weeks," the head of the board, Oessur Jarleivson Hilduberg, said.

Related Topics

Accident Russia

Recent Stories

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

22 minutes ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

31 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.