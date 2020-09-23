Danish Investigation Board Expects Analysis of Russian Ship Incident to Take Several Weeks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The Danish Maritime Accident Investigation Board told Sputnik on Wednesday it was collecting information on the collision of a Russian military ship and a Danish civilian vessel and expects this and analysis to take several weeks.

Earlier in the day, the Danish armed forces said the two ships collided in the Oresund strait.

The Russian Baltic Fleet said the incident occurred in low visibility and the Russian corvette had a damage to its hull above the waterline and was returning to its base.

"The Danish Maritime Accident Investigation Board is in process of collecting data to verify the sequence of events and to enable an analysis of the causes of the collision. This process will continue for several weeks," the head of the board, Oessur Jarleivson Hilduberg, said.