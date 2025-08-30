Danish leader calls for global focus on strengthening international institutions

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Christian Friis Bach, senior figure in Denmark’s Liberal Party and former chairman of the Danish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, has voiced deep concern over the declining strength of global institutions, particularly the United Nations.

During a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, senior Danish politician Christian Friis Bach underscored the urgent need to revitalize international cooperation and reinforce the role of the United Nations to promote a more equitable and peaceful global order.

Senator Siddiqui is currently undertaking a five-day diplomatic visit to Norway, Denmark, and Sweden, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing parliamentary engagement.

Commenting on his past visits to Pakistan, Friis Bach fondly recalled his meetings with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and shared that he always experiences joy and warmth when visiting the country. He also expressed keen interest in exploring opportunities within Pakistan’s investor-friendly environment, highlighting its potential for mutually beneficial economic partnerships.

In their discussion, Senator Siddiqui expressed gratitude to Denmark for passing legislation that enforces fines and up to three years’ imprisonment for acts of disrespect toward religious books and symbols. He extended a cordial invitation to Friis Bach and other members of the Danish Foreign Policy Committee to visit Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of cultural and parliamentary exchange.

Senator Siddiqui highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Denmark, which spans over 75 years. He noted that Denmark was among the first countries to recognize Pakistan in 1948, just one year after its independence. Over the decades, cooperation in areas of mutual interest has helped shape a strong bilateral relationship.

He further pointed out that more than 50 Danish companies are currently operating in Pakistan across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, information technology, transportation, and agricultural products. Encouraging further investment, Siddiqui invited additional Danish firms to explore opportunities in sectors aligned with their expertise.

Addressing regional security concerns, Senator Siddiqui stated that Pakistan is facing a war-like situation due to India’s aggressive posture. He cited the Pahalgam incident as an example of an unprovoked attack that compelled Pakistan to take defensive measures. Despite these tensions, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace — both regionally and globally.

Siddiqui also briefed the Danish delegation on the status of Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan, clarifying that registered individuals contribute peacefully to society and are treated like Pakistani citizens. Only those without official documentation are being asked to return.

On the issue of terrorism, Senator Siddiqui emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering resolve in combating the threat, which has claimed nearly 90,000 lives. He reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing all necessary measures to eliminate terrorism. In response, Friis Bach acknowledged Pakistan’s sovereign right to enhance its defense posture in the face of external challenges.

During his visit, Senator Siddiqui also met with Justice Muhammad Ahsan, the first Pakistani-origin judge appointed to Denmark’s Supreme Court. He congratulated Justice Ahsan on his historic achievement, calling it a proud moment for Pakistan. Justice Ahsan provided an overview of Denmark’s judicial system and personally guided the senator through various departments of the Supreme Court.