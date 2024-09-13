Open Menu

Danish Logistics Group DSV Buys Deutsche Bahn's Schenker For 14 Bn Euros

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Danish logistics group DSV buys Deutsche Bahn's Schenker for 14 bn euros

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Danish logistics group DSV announced Friday a deal to acquire Schenker, a division of German rail firm Deutsche Bahn, for 14.3 billion Euros ($15.8 billion) and create a "powerhouse" in the freight-forwarding sector.

"This is a transformative event in DSV's history, and we are very excited to join forces with Schenker" DSV chief executive Jens Lund said in a statement.

"With the acquisition we bring together two strong companies, creating a world-leading transport and logistics powerhouse that will benefit our employees, customers and shareholders," Lund added.

DSV said the deal was its biggest transaction to date.

The combined companies will have 147,000 employees in more than 90 countries and generate revenue of 39.3 billion euros.

DSV said Germany will be a "key market" for the company. It will retain Schenker's location in Essen and invest one billion euros in the country over the next three to five years.

"Together with DSV, our goal is to transform the industry and build a truly global market leader with joint European roots for the best of our employees and our customers," Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes said.

Related Topics

German Company Germany Essen Market Event Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

15 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

15 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

15 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

15 hours ago
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

15 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

15 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

15 hours ago
 Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of cou ..

Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country

15 hours ago
 CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: R ..

CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha

15 hours ago
 Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Author ..

Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From World