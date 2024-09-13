Danish Logistics Group DSV Buys Deutsche Bahn's Schenker For 14 Bn Euros
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Danish logistics group DSV announced Friday a deal to acquire Schenker, a division of German rail firm Deutsche Bahn, for 14.3 billion Euros ($15.8 billion) and create a "powerhouse" in the freight-forwarding sector.
"This is a transformative event in DSV's history, and we are very excited to join forces with Schenker" DSV chief executive Jens Lund said in a statement.
"With the acquisition we bring together two strong companies, creating a world-leading transport and logistics powerhouse that will benefit our employees, customers and shareholders," Lund added.
DSV said the deal was its biggest transaction to date.
The combined companies will have 147,000 employees in more than 90 countries and generate revenue of 39.3 billion euros.
DSV said Germany will be a "key market" for the company. It will retain Schenker's location in Essen and invest one billion euros in the country over the next three to five years.
"Together with DSV, our goal is to transform the industry and build a truly global market leader with joint European roots for the best of our employees and our customers," Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Rana warns PTI to desist from breaking laws of country
CM KP statement tantamount to attack federation: Ranjha
Senate passes Cannabis Control & Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024
More Stories From World
-
Pope defies health fears on historic Asia-Pacific tour5 minutes ago
-
Russian security chief Shoigu meets Kim Jong Un in N.Korea35 minutes ago
-
Biden, Starmer to discuss long-range arms for Ukraine45 minutes ago
-
Japan ranks 7-Eleven owner 'core' industry, complicating takeover55 minutes ago
-
Boeing workers overwhelmingly vote to strike, reject contract1 hour ago
-
New Zealand women's football coach quits2 hours ago
-
Boeing workers overwhelmingly vote to strike, reject contract2 hours ago
-
China to raise retirement age: state media2 hours ago
-
Climate ambitions face headwinds as EU changes guard2 hours ago
-
South African former tax boss and graft fighter Pravin Gordhan dies2 hours ago
-
South African former tax boss and graft fighter Pravin Gordhan dies2 hours ago
-
Prince Harry turns 40, distanced from royals3 hours ago