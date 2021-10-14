UrduPoint.com

Danish Man In Custody After Norway Bow-and-arrow Attack

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:48 PM

A 37-year-old Danish man was being questioned by Norwegian police in custody Thursday, the chief suspect wanted for killing five people by bow-and-arrow in the country's deadliest attack in a decade

Police have so far refused to rule out terrorism and released no information about possible motive after the deadly attack in the south-eastern town of Kongsberg on Wednesday.

In details that remain sketchy, five people were killed and two injured in several locations in the town centre, shocking normally tranquil Norway where murder is rare.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone.

It was the deadliest attack in the Scandinavian country since militant Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in 2011. Since then, Norway has seen one other far-right attack, carried out by a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi who opened fire into a mosque.

After Wednesday's attack, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter he was "shocked and saddened by the tragic news coming from Norway." Police late Wednesday identified the suspect as a 37-year-old Danish citizen living in Kongsberg, a small town of around 25,000 inhabitants 80 kilometres (miles) west of Oslo.

"We decided to confirm this information because many rumours were circulating on social networks about the perpetrator of the attack, some (implicating) people who have no connection with these serious acts," police said.

The suspect was questioned by investigators overnight and is due to go before a judge on Thursday or Friday for a custody hearing, his lawyer told AFP.

"He is explaining in detail and he is speaking and cooperating with the police," the lawyer, Fredrik Neumann, told reporters earlier.

