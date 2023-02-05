Danish Mercenaries Implicated in Ukraine Conflict - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) Danish mercenaries have been spotted taking part in the Ukraine conflict, and Copenhagen does not hamper their recruitment, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik.

"Danish mercenaries also 'popped up' in Ukraine. The Danish government did not prevent them from being recruited by the Ukrainian embassy in Copenhagen, although such activities are contrary to the status of a diplomatic mission," Barbin said.