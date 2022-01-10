UrduPoint.com

Danish Military Intelligence Head In Custody Over Leak Of Classified Information - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 05:32 PM

Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information - Reports

The head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS), Lars Findsen, has been put under arrest on a court order following allegation that the agency violated privacy laws and withheld information, Danish state-owned broadcaster TV 2 reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS), Lars Findsen, has been put under arrest on a court order following allegation that the agency violated privacy laws and withheld information, Danish state-owned broadcaster tv 2 reported on Monday.

The military intelligence chief has been in custody since December 9 for leaking classified information, which could undermine Denmark's national security and relations with other countries, according to the news outlet.

The decision to arrest Findsen was reportedly made in December. However, back then it was unknown who exactly was arrested. Findsen has also been suspended from office since August.

It was reported last year that the DDIS had allegedly obtained and passed on significant amounts of information about Danish citizens in violation of data privacy laws as well as misled the watchdog that was supposed to hold it accountable.

Related Topics

Denmark August December TV From Court

Recent Stories

Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tar ..

Video shows parrot kissing forehead of Maulana Tariq Jamil

19 seconds ago
 Franchises to make maximum profit under new financ ..

Franchises to make maximum profit under new financial model

14 minutes ago
 Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to ..

Haleem demands payment of Health Risk Allowance to NICVD employees

9 seconds ago
 Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel D ..

Australian Immigration Minister May Still Cancel Djokovic's Visa - Spokesperson

12 seconds ago
 Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As ..

Polish Border Guard Officer Suffers Head Injury As Migrants Storm Polish-Belarus ..

14 seconds ago
 Usman Dar urges youth to participate in country's ..

Usman Dar urges youth to participate in country's biggest talent hunt initiative ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.