Danish Military Intelligence Head In Custody Over Leak Of Classified Information - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 06:36 PM

The head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS), Lars Findsen, has been put under arrest on a court order following allegation that the agency violated privacy laws and withheld information, Danish state-owned broadcaster TV 2 reported on Monday

The military intelligence chief has been in custody since December 9 for leaking classified information, which could undermine Denmark's national security and relations with other countries, according to the news outlet.

The decision to arrest Findsen was reportedly made in December.

However, back then it was unknown who exactly was arrested. Findsen has also been suspended from office since August.

At the same time, the defense intelligence official does not admit being guilty of anything,

"I would like to have the charges lifted and I deny being guilty. This is absolute madness," Findsen said, as quoted by Danmarks Radio.

It was reported last year that the DDIS had allegedly obtained and passed on significant amounts of information about Danish citizens in violation of data privacy laws as well as misled the watchdog that was supposed to hold it accountable.

