UrduPoint.com

Danish Minister Tests Positive Ahead Of EU Covid Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 10:41 PM

Danish minister tests positive ahead of EU Covid talks

Denmark's health minister was self-isolating in a Brussels hotel on Tuesday after he came to the EU capital for talks on the Covid-19 pandemic only to test positive himself

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Denmark's health minister was self-isolating in a Brussels hotel on Tuesday after he came to the EU capital for talks on the Covid-19 pandemic only to test positive himself.

The Danish health ministry said Magnus Heunicke had taken a test early in the day, before his planned meeting with his 26 European Union counterparts.

From his room, Heunicke sent a personal Facebook message, confirming that he had previously been double vaccinated and has only "mild symptoms with primarily a sore throat".

"For me it's first and foremost about making sure I do not become part of a chain of infection that strikes others," he said.

"I have had to cancel the Council of Ministers meeting today with my colleagues, and now it's under the duvet where I'm trying to let my immune system do the rest.

" The self-isolation should limit potential exposure to officials in Brussels, but the minister did travel on Copenhagen's metro and suburban S-train rail network on Friday.

Heunicke, 46, also attended a Christmas lunch at Denmark's health ministry on Friday, and all staff who have been identified as close contacts have been advised to get tests.

"It cannot be determined where the minister of health was infected," the ministry said.

The other EU health ministers met as planned to discuss stepping up measures to counter the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in light of the spread of the Omicron variant.

Related Topics

Christmas Facebook European Union Hotel Metro Brussels Denmark All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

45 minutes ago
 Minister directs massive plantation in southern di ..

Minister directs massive plantation in southern districts to increase forestland ..

3 minutes ago
 EU warns Russia of more sanctions if Ukraine threa ..

EU warns Russia of more sanctions if Ukraine threatened

3 minutes ago
 Over 4.6m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.6m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Zencity

Press Release from Business Wire: Zencity

3 minutes ago
 Locals protest against continued suspension of ele ..

Locals protest against continued suspension of electricity in Srinagar area

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.