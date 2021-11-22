UrduPoint.com

Danish Mink Breeders Seek $90Mln More In Compensation For Culling - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:25 PM

Danish mink breeders, affected by the destruction of their livestock due to the risk of COVID-19, are demanding an additional DKK 600 million ($90 million) from the government in compensation, media reported on Monday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Danish mink breeders, affected by the destruction of their livestock due to the risk of COVID-19, are demanding an additional DKK 600 million ($90 million) from the government in compensation, media reported on Monday.

According to TV2, over 700 Danish mink breeders believe the government has underestimated the compensation paid for the lost stock. Many farmers lost their business and livelihoods, since all minks on their farms were exterminated.

The maximum payment for an animal skin is currently DKK 250. At the same time, in the fall, the price of mink skins rose to DKK 323. Farmers want the Danish authorities to compensate them for this difference.

"This is true, since the skins of the minks killed in November last year were supposed to go on sale this fall," one of the farmers told TV2.

In January, the Danish parliament agreed to pay mink breeders compensation in the amount of up to DKK 18.8 billion.

Minks have suffered particularly harsh consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Denmark announced the mass culling of all minks in the country up to 17 million because a COVID-19 strain was detected in some species. At the time, there were concerns about humans catching the COVID-19 disease from minks.

In December, the Danish authorities adopted a law which prohibited the breeding and keeping of minks in the country until December 31, 2021 due to the risk of the mutated COVID-19 infection. The government admitted that it had no legal right to demand this from the owners of the mink farms before the relevant legislation was passed.

