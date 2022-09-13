UrduPoint.com

Danish NATO Unit With Leopard 2A7 Tanks Arrives In Estonia - Estonian Defense Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Danish NATO Unit With Leopard 2A7 Tanks Arrives in Estonia - Estonian Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The sixth Danish rotation unit of the NATO multinational battalion arrived in Estonia with Leopard 2A7 tanks, the press service of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces said on Monday.

"The sixth rotation of the Danish contingent as part of the NATO multinational battalion arrived on Monday in the military town of Tapa through Paldiski port with tanks Leopard 2A7, heavy equipment, as well as other vehicles and equipment," the message read.

According to head of the Danish contingent, C. E. Poulsen, the sixth rotation of Danish forces shows "strong solidarity of the alliance in deterrence of a possible aggressor".

Poulsen also added that Leopard 2A7 tanks are among the most modern and sophisticated in the world today.

The Danish unit will soon start its mission in the NATO battalion in Estonia together with French and UK forces. The battalion has a constant rotating presence.

In 2016, NATO Summit in Warsaw ruled out deployment of rotational forces of NATO Enhanced Forward Presence in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on request. In Estonia, a battle group consisting of 1,200 soldiers was stationed in the military town of Tapa in 2017. The multinational battalion is led by the United Kingdom, while French and Danish forces serve there on a rotational basis.

Related Topics

NATO World Vehicles Warsaw Alliance Estonia United Kingdom Poland Lithuania Latvia 2017 2016

Recent Stories

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

2 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

2 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

2 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

2 hours ago
 Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured vil ..

Four bodies with 'torture signs' in recaptured village: Kyiv

2 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Chennai results

Tennis: WTA Chennai results

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.