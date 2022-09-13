Danish NATO Unit With Leopard 2A7 Tanks Arrives in Estonia - Estonian Defense Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The sixth Danish rotation unit of the NATO multinational battalion arrived in Estonia with Leopard 2A7 tanks, the press service of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces said on Monday.

"The sixth rotation of the Danish contingent as part of the NATO multinational battalion arrived on Monday in the military town of Tapa through Paldiski port with tanks Leopard 2A7, heavy equipment, as well as other vehicles and equipment," the message read.

According to head of the Danish contingent, C. E. Poulsen, the sixth rotation of Danish forces shows "strong solidarity of the alliance in deterrence of a possible aggressor".

Poulsen also added that Leopard 2A7 tanks are among the most modern and sophisticated in the world today.

The Danish unit will soon start its mission in the NATO battalion in Estonia together with French and UK forces. The battalion has a constant rotating presence.

In 2016, NATO Summit in Warsaw ruled out deployment of rotational forces of NATO Enhanced Forward Presence in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on request. In Estonia, a battle group consisting of 1,200 soldiers was stationed in the military town of Tapa in 2017. The multinational battalion is led by the United Kingdom, while French and Danish forces serve there on a rotational basis.