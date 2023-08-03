Open Menu

Danish Opposition Protests Government's Plans to Restrict Quran Burnings - Reports

Seven Danish opposition parties controlling 72 of the 179 seats in the country's parliament have protested the government's plans to impose restrictions on Quran-burning demonstrations, Danish media reported on Thursday

On Sunday, the Danish government vowed to consider a ban on Quran burnings and other similar events that offend religion and culture and threaten the kingdom's security. The authorities also called a Quran burning an offensive act that had been committed by several individuals in the past.

"We hope we can convey to the authorities that they are entirely alone in thinking that we should limit our freedoms for the sake of some religious dogma," Pernille Vermund, the leader of the national-conservative political party Nye Borgerlige (New Right), was quoted as saying by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

Over the recent months, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest.

