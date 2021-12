Danish parliament expels former minister Inger Stojberg following conviction: vote

Denmark's Parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who last week was convicted of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Denmark's Parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who last week was convicted of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples.

A wide majority of members voted for her immediate expulsion, judging the prison sentence handed down by a special court last week incompatible with her status as a parliamentarian, the first expulsion of a member of parliament in 30 years.