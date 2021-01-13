UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Danish Parliament Partly Closing Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:03 PM

Danish Parliament Partly Closing Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

The Danish parliament will be partially closed due to a growing number of coronavirus cases, the Ritzau news agency reported on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Danish parliament will be partially closed due to a growing number of coronavirus cases, the Ritzau news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, citing Parliament Speaker Henrik Dam Kristensen, the legislative body is postponing some of its activities, including debates on new bills at least until February.

Last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced tougher coronavirus measures in a bid to slow down the spread of a new COVID-19 variant in the country. The new rules ban gatherings of more than five people and increase the social distance to 2 meters (6.6 feet).

The Scandinavian country has so far recorded 183,801 COVID-19 cases and 1,623 related deaths, according to the Danish Health Authority.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Dam February Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's virus death toll passes 63,000

27 seconds ago

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar ..

28 seconds ago

Premier League clubs warned by EPL chief over Covi ..

30 seconds ago

Kuwait government resigns amid dispute with parlia ..

31 seconds ago

Man Charged With Breaching US Capitol Takes Own Li ..

34 seconds ago

SC dismisses appeal against recovery of special al ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.