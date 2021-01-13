Danish Parliament Partly Closing Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

The Danish parliament will be partially closed due to a growing number of coronavirus cases, the Ritzau news agency reported on Wednesday

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Danish parliament will be partially closed due to a growing number of coronavirus cases, the Ritzau news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, citing Parliament Speaker Henrik Dam Kristensen, the legislative body is postponing some of its activities, including debates on new bills at least until February.

Last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced tougher coronavirus measures in a bid to slow down the spread of a new COVID-19 variant in the country. The new rules ban gatherings of more than five people and increase the social distance to 2 meters (6.6 feet).

The Scandinavian country has so far recorded 183,801 COVID-19 cases and 1,623 related deaths, according to the Danish Health Authority.