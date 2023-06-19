Danish Pharmacies Dumped Over $60Mln Worth of Medicines in 2022 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Danish pharmacies threw away 410 million Danish kroner ($60 million) worth of medicines last year, which has a negative impact on the environment, Danish radio DR reported on Sunday, citing a study.

Most of the drugs were thrown away because patients were given packages that were too large, or they tried the medicines and then quickly changed their treatment, the report said.

According to the head of the Danish Association of Pharmaconomists, smaller packages of medicines would probably help to reduce the amount of waste.