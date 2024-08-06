Open Menu

Danish PM Attack Suspect Says Doesn't Recall Hitting Her

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Danish PM attack suspect says doesn't recall hitting her

A Polish man accused of punching Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a Copenhagen court on Tuesday he doesn't recall hitting her because he was under the influence of alcohol

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A Polish man accused of punching Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a Copenhagen court on Tuesday he doesn't recall hitting her because he was under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect, whom Danish authorities have ruled cannot be named in the media, risks prison time and deportation if convicted.

The 39-year-old, who entered the Copenhagen district court wearing a T-shirt and jeans, was immediately apprehended after the alleged assault on June 7 in a Copenhagen square.

He denies responsibility.

Speaking in court, the accused said he remembered coming face-to-face with the prime minister, whom he recognised, but not putting his hand on her.

"I'm standing face to face with Mrs Prime Minister, (then) I can't remember anything else until I am arrested," he testified.

He said he believed the memory loss was the result of alcohol previously consumed starting to take effect, and the surprise of suddenly coming face-to-face with the prime minister.

He also said that the day had been "a bad" one for him but did not provide details.

Frederiksen, 46, underwent a medical examination afterwards and was diagnosed with a "contusion on her right shoulder and a minor whiplash injury", her office said at the time.

Prosecutor Line Steffensen previously told media the suspect had been arrested on several occasions for shoplifting since moving to Denmark five years ago.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Man Denmark June Media Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

3 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

12 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

13 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

13 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

13 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

13 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

14 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

14 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

14 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago

More Stories From World