Danish PM Attack Suspect Says Doesn't Recall Hitting Her
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A Polish man accused of punching Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a Copenhagen court on Tuesday he doesn't recall hitting her because he was under the influence of alcohol.
The suspect, whom Danish authorities have ruled cannot be named in the media, risks prison time and deportation if convicted.
The 39-year-old, who entered the Copenhagen district court wearing a T-shirt and jeans, was immediately apprehended after the alleged assault on June 7 in a Copenhagen square.
He denies responsibility.
Speaking in court, the accused said he remembered coming face-to-face with the prime minister, whom he recognised, but not putting his hand on her.
"I'm standing face to face with Mrs Prime Minister, (then) I can't remember anything else until I am arrested," he testified.
He said he believed the memory loss was the result of alcohol previously consumed starting to take effect, and the surprise of suddenly coming face-to-face with the prime minister.
He also said that the day had been "a bad" one for him but did not provide details.
Frederiksen, 46, underwent a medical examination afterwards and was diagnosed with a "contusion on her right shoulder and a minor whiplash injury", her office said at the time.
Prosecutor Line Steffensen previously told media the suspect had been arrested on several occasions for shoplifting since moving to Denmark five years ago.
