Danish PM 'hit' By Man In Copenhagen
Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on Friday "hit" by a man on a Copenhagen square, her office said, with EU chiefs quickly condemning the attack.
The Danish prime minister's office said in a statement to AFP that Frederiksen was "shocked by the incident", but did not provide further details.
"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested," the statement said.
The incident comes on the heels of a spate of attacks on politicians from across the political spectrum at work or on the campaign trail in Germany ahead of this week's EU elections.
On May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot four times at close range as he greeted supporters after a government meeting in the central town of Handlova.
Fico, who survived the assassination attempt, was taken to a hospital in a nearby city after the shooting, where he underwent two lengthy surgeries.
EU chief Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Friday slammed the attack on Frederiksen.
Metsola urged the Danish head of government to "keep strong", while adding in a post to X that "violence has no place in politics."
Michel in turn said he was "outraged by the assault".
"I strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression," the European Council president said in a separate post to X.
Copenhagen police confirmed that an incident involving the prime minister had occurred but did not provide further details.
"We have one person arrested in the case, which we are now investigating. At this time, we have no further comments or remarks on the case," police said in a statement on X.
"I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her," Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a post to social media.
"Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country," he said.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
More Stories From World
-
Bangladesh keep nerve to win thriller with Sri Lanka1 minute ago
-
First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO1 minute ago
-
Alonso quickest in practice at rain-hit Canadian GP41 minutes ago
-
Student killed in rare Panama campus shooting41 minutes ago
-
Italian opera celebrated in Verona's 'magical' Arena41 minutes ago
-
Gross rescues Germany with last-gasp winner against Greece1 hour ago
-
'Frustrated' Ruud hit by illness at French Open1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores1 hour ago
-
Golf: All-time list of major golf winners1 hour ago
-
Golf: PGA Memorial Tournament scores1 hour ago
-
New Zealand set 160 to win after Afghan top order delivers1 hour ago
-
Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report1 hour ago