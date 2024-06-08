Danish PM 'hit' By Man In Copenhagen: Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on Friday "hit" by a man on a Copenhagen square, her office said, adding that the man had been arrested.
The prime minister's office said in a statement to AFP that Frederiksen was "shocked by the incident", but did not provide further details.
"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested," the statement said.
Copenhagen police confirmed that an incident involving the prime minister had occurred but did not provide further details.
"We have one person arrested in the case, which we are now investigating. At this time, we have no further comments or remarks on the case," police said in a statement on X.
"I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her," Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a post to social media.
"Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country," he said.
Recent Stories
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah
1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention
Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana
Training workshop on budget session held
Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..
DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee
More Stories From World
-
Irish, Czechs cast EU votes with immigration front of mind5 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz embraces 'suffering' to reach French Open final15 minutes ago
-
Roglic takes Criterium lead with mountain win55 minutes ago
-
Canada stun Ireland for maiden T20 World Cup win1 hour ago
-
Amid Israeli war in Gaza, children now work so families can survive: ILO3 hours ago
-
UK Conservatives stare defeat in the face even in stronghold4 hours ago
-
First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO5 hours ago
-
Sudan activists say about '40 dead' in shelling near Khartoum5 hours ago
-
Biden announces $225 mn in new aid for Ukraine at Paris talks with Zelensky5 hours ago
-
Gaza aid pier reestablished after storm damage: US military5 hours ago
-
Zelensky urges West to do more for a 'fair peace' after D-Day7 hours ago
-
US hiring surges to 272,000 in May, unemployment up: govt7 hours ago