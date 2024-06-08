Open Menu

Danish PM 'hit' By Man In Copenhagen: Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Danish PM 'hit' by man in Copenhagen: office

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was on Friday "hit" by a man on a Copenhagen square, her office said, adding that the man had been arrested.

The prime minister's office said in a statement to AFP that Frederiksen was "shocked by the incident", but did not provide further details.

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested," the statement said.

Copenhagen police confirmed that an incident involving the prime minister had occurred but did not provide further details.

"We have one person arrested in the case, which we are now investigating. At this time, we have no further comments or remarks on the case," police said in a statement on X.

"I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her," Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a post to social media.

"Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Social Media Man Post All

Recent Stories

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

2 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

2 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

2 hours ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

2 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

2 hours ago
 Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses ..

Faculty board meeting of Social Sciences discusses academic matters

2 hours ago
Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanau ..

Dialogue only way forward in democracy: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Comm ..

1,300 Pakistani rice containers release after Commerce Minister's intervention

3 hours ago
 Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed ..

Loader rickshaws, sacrificial animals distributed among flood victims in Larkana

3 hours ago
 Training workshop on budget session held

Training workshop on budget session held

3 hours ago
 Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening b ..

Pakistan-Sino Business Forum 2024, strengthening bilateral economic ties: Jam Ka ..

3 hours ago
 DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District ..

DC Bhakkar chairs special meeting of the District Cotton Committee

3 hours ago

More Stories From World