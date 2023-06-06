UrduPoint.com

Danish PM On Zuppi Visits To Russia, Ukraine: World Interested In Peace

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Danish PM on Zuppi Visits to Russia, Ukraine: World Interested in Peace

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday commenting on the scheduled visits to Russia and Ukraine by President of the Italian Episcopal Conference Cardinal Matte Zuppi said that the international community is interested in peace but still needs a signal from Moscow.

When asked about the Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, tasked by Pope Francis to carry out a peace mission to end the conflict in Ukraine, Frederiksen said, as quoted by the White House pool reporter, "I think all of us are very interested in peace."

"It takes two to tango," Frederiksen added. "We still need a signal from Russia."

Earlier on Monday, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with Pope Francis, told Sputnik that Zuppi, who will travel to Ukraine later in the day, would also pay a visit to Russia after returning to the Vatican from Kiev and formulating an agenda.

Zuppi may hold meetings with Putin, he added.

In May, Pope Francis entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi with the task of leading a mission to help ease tensions in Ukraine and "initiate two paths of peace." Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said that Zuppi's mission would first have to try to create an environment conducive to peace.

According to the Holy See, the cardinal is scheduled to pay a visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday and Tuesday as a papal envoy to discuss the matter.

Moscow has repeatedly said it is open to peace talks as long as its conditions are met, such as recognition of Russia's territory gains. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy ruled that engaging in such negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin is impossible and maintains that the territorial integrity of Ukraine should be respected. 

