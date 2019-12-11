UrduPoint.com
Danish Police Detain About 20 People In Nationwide Counterterrorism Operation

Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:32 PM

The Danish police have conducted a nationwide counterterrorism operation, detaining about 20 people allegedly tied to various radical Islamist groups, a top law enforcement officer announced on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Danish police have conducted a nationwide counterterrorism operation, detaining about 20 people allegedly tied to various radical Islamist groups, a top law enforcement officer announced on Wednesday.

"Several of them have been charged with terrorism, they will be detained," Jorgen Bergen Skov, the chief of the Copenhagen Police, told journalists, as quoted by the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

He added that the suspects had tried to obtain weapons and explosives.

"The reason behind the operation was a suspicion that there was a terrorist attack being prepared in the country by Muslim extremists," the police said in an earlier statement.

The police have searched over 20 addresses throughout the country.

