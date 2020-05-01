Danish Police Foil Terror Plot in Copenhagen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Copenhagen police arrested a man on Thursday for plotting a terror attack in the Danish capital, the city's chief police inspector said during a press briefing.

The operation was conducted together with the national intelligence and security authority, PET, Jorgen Bergen Skov said.

"You must have no doubt that PET's efforts helped avert a terrorist attack," he told reporters.

The suspect will appear in court behind closed doors on Friday. He is accused of having tried to illegally obtain weapons and ammunition and is believed to have been motivated by Islamist ideology.